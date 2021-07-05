AGF Investments LLC Sells 710 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 125,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,023 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 127,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 26,773 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

NYSE:MAN opened at $118.18 on Monday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

