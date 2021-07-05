AGF Investments LLC Sells 5,772 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $34,003.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $125,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,546 shares of company stock worth $6,069,974. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $217.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.10 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

