AGF Investments LLC Sells 424 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AGF Investments LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

NYSE:EW opened at $106.59 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.69.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.