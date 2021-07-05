AGF Investments LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $81.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.37.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.62.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

