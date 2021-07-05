AGF Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter worth about $94,090,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,573,843 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702,693 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP purchased a new position in The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 2,803.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,949,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,914 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,549,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,266 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.60. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.19.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

