AGF Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock opened at $118.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.24 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.04.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.