AGF Investments LLC Has $181,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

AGF Investments LLC cut its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,373 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,377 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 96,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $9,615,686.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,165,321.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $437,679.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,083 shares of company stock worth $13,279,309. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DKS opened at $100.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $102.92. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

