AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 542,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,639,000 after buying an additional 277,734 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE BEPC opened at $41.98 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

