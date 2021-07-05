AGF Investments Inc. Has $3.04 Million Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 94.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,940 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 1st quarter valued at $772,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Square by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total transaction of $49,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total transaction of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,159,093 shares of company stock worth $270,500,132 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.08.

NYSE:SQ opened at $241.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.42, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.14 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.