AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.76 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Edison International by 1.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,088,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33,070 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,192,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 71.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $57.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

