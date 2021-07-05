AGF Investments Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $69.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 301.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

