AGF Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 79,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 791,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Chuy’s by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Chuy’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,656,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $2,432,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 17,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $804,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHUY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $36.99 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

