AGF Investments Inc. Buys 9,259 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 925,900.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IFF opened at $149.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.08, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $150.16.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IFF shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

