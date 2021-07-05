AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 321 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,181,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $141.26 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.67.
In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.
Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).
Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.