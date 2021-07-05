AGF Investments Inc. Acquires 321 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,414,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,181,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $107,466,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $141.26 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.30 and a 52 week high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 57.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $49,701.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,992.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.12.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

