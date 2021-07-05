AGAr (AGAR) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One AGAr coin can now be bought for approximately $281.89 or 0.00827911 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AGAr has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $285.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00136244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00165320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.19 or 1.00357019 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

