Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,654 shares of company stock worth $788,551. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFL stock opened at $54.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.