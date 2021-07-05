Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Position Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,812,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 403,707 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for about 1.2% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $132,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 73,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $140,298,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $7,739,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.5% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 945,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,377,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $48.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.50. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $496.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.