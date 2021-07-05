Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research cut Adecoagro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Adecoagro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.06 on Thursday. Adecoagro has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $174.79 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 8.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2,005.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 92,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adecoagro by 52.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,157,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,302 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after buying an additional 616,203 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

