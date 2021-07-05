Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $211.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $206.00 to $211.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AYI. William Blair raised shares of Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.19.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $178.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $87.12 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

