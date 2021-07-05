Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.69. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $0.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,101,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,894. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.36.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

