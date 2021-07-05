Acima Private Wealth LLC Purchases 6,223 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 5.17% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PICB. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 616.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.58 and a one year high of $30.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.48.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

