Acima Private Wealth LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $79.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $60.97 and a twelve month high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

