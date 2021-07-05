Acima Private Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 427.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 229,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,527,000 after purchasing an additional 186,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000.

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $66.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $104.94.

