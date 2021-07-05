Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Sells $7,326,768.22 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $7,326,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

XLRN opened at $126.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 0.36. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLRN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

