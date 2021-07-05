Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,200 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the May 31st total of 720,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABST shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABST stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.87 million, a PE ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.27. Absolute Software has a fifty-two week low of $9.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

