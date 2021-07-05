AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 7.08%. Analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.