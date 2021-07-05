$91.34 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to post sales of $91.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.93 million to $91.60 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $79.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $392.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $390.90 million to $393.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $428.78 million, with estimates ranging from $423.40 million to $431.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Several research firms have commented on AVID. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,022 shares of company stock valued at $341,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Avid Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avid Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Avid Technology by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after buying an additional 203,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 208,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,888. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

