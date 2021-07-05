8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Short Interest Down 16.3% in June

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,510,000 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 18,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

8X8 stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.82. The company had a trading volume of 962,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,498. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 73.97% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Sipes purchased 43,000 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, with a total value of $1,009,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $43,456.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,717 shares of company stock valued at $949,468 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in 8X8 by 178.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

