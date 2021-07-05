8,740 Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of News by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in News by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in News by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of News by 2.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

NWSA stock opened at $25.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of -286.08 and a beta of 1.56. News Co. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NWSA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.