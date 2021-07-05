650,221 Shares in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 650,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRST. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $27,684,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $22,049,000. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $10,677,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $10,119,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $6,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

FRST stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

In related news, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,532.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

