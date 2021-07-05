$61.36 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will report $61.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.91 million to $61.83 million. Bill.com posted sales of $42.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year sales of $221.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $220.90 million to $221.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $285.74 million, with estimates ranging from $260.00 million to $300.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $69,621.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,888 shares of company stock worth $21,739,424 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bill.com by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $184.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -225.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $195.95.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

