6,077 Shares in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Bought by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in DermTech by 8.0% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,397,000 after purchasing an additional 231,450 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.92. 19,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,686. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $104,449.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $463,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,519,760. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

