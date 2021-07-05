$60.25 Million in Sales Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to post $60.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.30 million and the lowest is $55.20 million. Twin Disc posted sales of $59.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year sales of $212.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.80 million to $217.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.80 million, with estimates ranging from $224.60 million to $253.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Twin Disc had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.70 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $15.02.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 10.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 71.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 84,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 22.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 840,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 152,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.