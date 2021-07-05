581,863 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Greenspring Associates LLC

Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 581,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,722,000. Roblox comprises approximately 30.0% of Greenspring Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

RBLX stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $86.20. 5,812,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,270,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 596,629 shares of company stock valued at $57,048,207.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.