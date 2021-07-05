$561.18 Million in Sales Expected for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) to post $561.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The GEO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $559.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $563.00 million. The GEO Group reported sales of $587.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The GEO Group will report full year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The GEO Group.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in The GEO Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GEO traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 2,935,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,597,701. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $867.73 million, a PE ratio of 2.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

