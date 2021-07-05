54,093 Shares in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,093 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AECOM by 46.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $62.67 on Monday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

