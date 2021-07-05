$521.61 Million in Sales Expected for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) will post sales of $521.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Atlassian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $526.90 million. Atlassian reported sales of $430.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlassian will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Atlassian.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $262.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,068. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.03. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of -74.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $272.13.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

