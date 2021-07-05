4,600 Shares in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 741,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,970,000 after acquiring an additional 240,144 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $351,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 98,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 9,751 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $777,000.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA opened at $21.14 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $43.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.