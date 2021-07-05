$445.45 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will report $445.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $452.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.90 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $546.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NYSE FBC opened at $42.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $351,467,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124,296 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 257,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 319,495 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

