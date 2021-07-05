44,330 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 44,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELF opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.77 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $31.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $48,814.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 15,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $418,146.30. Insiders sold 240,160 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,897 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

