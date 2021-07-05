$432.74 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) will announce $432.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $408.98 million and the highest is $462.04 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $333.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.82 million.

Several research analysts have commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE CODI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $25.91. The stock had a trading volume of 74,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,879. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -518.10 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,870,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 1.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,597,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Compass Diversified by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,404,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,036 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,334,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,888,000 after acquiring an additional 603,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 674,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

