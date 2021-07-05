$42.63 Billion in Sales Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will report sales of $42.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $41.57 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $43.79 billion. AT&T reported sales of $40.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full-year sales of $173.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $167.72 billion to $176.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $174.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $169.68 billion to $177.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28,686,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,661,082. AT&T has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.