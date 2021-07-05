4,000 Shares in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Separately, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The9 in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The9 stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The9 Limited has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $89.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

