360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Position Decreased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 636,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 40.6% during the first quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,380,000 after purchasing an additional 433,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the fourth quarter valued at $16,910,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ QFIN opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.55. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.