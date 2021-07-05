3,493 Shares in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $276,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 24.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 158,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 36.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 467,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth $1,136,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cohu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $36.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

