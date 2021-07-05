34,000 Shares in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Bought by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in CIT Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 15,195 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CIT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

NYSE CIT opened at $50.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CIT Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.63.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

