$301.52 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post sales of $301.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.16 million to $307.20 million. UDR reported sales of $305.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

UDR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,827,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,886. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.61, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $3,543,800 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

