2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CFO Sells $2,121,693.75 in Stock

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

TWOU opened at $42.22 on Monday. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.31.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWOU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 79.8% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 2U during the fourth quarter worth $31,439,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in 2U in the first quarter valued at about $29,761,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in 2U by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after purchasing an additional 279,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 2U by 90.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 497,409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,016,000 after purchasing an additional 236,015 shares in the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

