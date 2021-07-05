2key.network Price Hits $0.0194 on Major Exchanges (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last week, 2key.network has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 2key.network coin can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $175,795.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00054866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00018291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.34 or 0.00790724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About 2key.network

2key.network (CRYPTO:2KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 76,165,503 coins. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

