$27.85 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce $27.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.31 million and the highest is $28.40 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $24.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $131.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $131.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $203.21 million, with estimates ranging from $170.00 million to $236.43 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 129.93, a quick ratio of 129.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 2.25. Ladder Capital has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 258.06%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $150,175.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,942.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,664.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $622,420 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 570,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 175,550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,000,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 81,059 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 30,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 217,061 shares during the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

